Lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival announced

Camp Flog Gnaw/Goldenvoice
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Amidst a tour and the continued rollout for Chromakopia and his surprise album Don't Tap The Glass, Tyler, The Creator has another announcement: the lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

He'll be taking the stage at the 2025 event, which will also feature performances from Tems, T-Pain, Childish Gambino, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Clipse, 2 Chainz, Larry June and The Alchemist. The full lineup is available via a word search puzzle found on the Camp Flog Gnaw website.

The carnival, produced with Goldenvoice, is slated to go down on the Dodger Stadium grounds on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!