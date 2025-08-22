LL COOL J helps launch the 2026 Jeep Cherokee

LL Cool J performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Don't call it a comeback, but Jeep has returned with the Jeep Cherokee, tapping LL COOL J to help with the reveal. He took the stage Thursday at an event in Brooklyn's Domino Park. He also narrates the new "America's Original Influencer" campaign, which is soundtracked by his song "Mama Said Knock You Out."

"I've been driving Jeep 4x4s for years - IYKYK. We go way back, so it's an honor to be part of the iconic Jeep Cherokee's return," LL said in a press release. "Our bond is built on mutual respect: style, originality and always striving for the top. Not just for ourselves, but for everyone who chooses to ride with us on this journey."

Jeep will continue promoting the Jeep Cherokee at Domino Park with an activation taking place Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. The free event will feature "immersive photo-worthy environments and heritage vehicles that capture the spirit of many eras of the Jeep Cherokee," according to a press release, as well as lawn games, food trucks and live music.

The new Jeep Cherokee Collection can be seen and purchased on Jeep's website.

