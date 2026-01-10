Boater survives top of boat being blown off near Sanford Local Fire Crews Rescue Boater After Boat Explosion Near Sanford

Sanford Fire Department (SCFD) reports ground and drone footage of the response. The explosion blew off the top of the boat.

Boater survives top of boat being blown off near Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local fire crew reports that a boat in the marina near Sanford exploded, resulting in one patient being taken to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, there was no active fire at the scene.

Crew members confirm that the explosion caused the top of the boat to be blown off. The Sanford Fire Department (SCFD) reported having ground and drone footage of their response at the scene.

SCFD officials confirmed that they were not given their conditions.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang at the marina shortly before emergency responders arrived. The exact cause of the explosion is still unknown as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further updates from SCFD will be released as more information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group