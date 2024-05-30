Things to do: Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire, Festival De La Piña & more this weekend

Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind and Fire perform, Festival De La Pina comes to Lake Nona, and more happening this weekend in Central Florida.

Lionel Richie - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 05.25.2024 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

On Friday, May 31st, the Florida Prize Exhibition Preview Party goes on at the Orlando Museum of Art from 6 to 9 p.m.

Orlando Museum of Art (WFTV.com News Staff)

On Friday, May 31st, Lionel Richie performs with Earth, Wind, & Fire at the Kia Center.

Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Lionel Richie Earth, Wind & Fire

On Saturday, June 1st, attend the 2024 U.S. Astronaut Hall Of Fame Induction at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at 11 a.m.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

On Saturday, June 1st, the Orlando Predators battle the Philadelphia Soul at the Kia Center.

Game-time is 7 p.m.

<!-- Orlando Predators Game Action tz -->

On Saturday, June 1st, enjoy the Puerto Rican-themed street Pineapple Festival (Festival De La Piña Paradisíaca) at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 5 to 11 p.m.

Image courtesy: City of Lake Nona (Image courtesy: City of Lake Nona)

On Saturday, June 1st, the Hozanna Ballet Academy performs Liberty Rhythms: A Tribute to American Freedom at Osceola High School.

It begins at 5 p.m.

Image courtesy: Eventbrite Image courtesy: Eventbrite (Image courtesy: Eventbrite)

On Sunday, June 2nd, the Local Author Festival goes on at the Orlando Public Library from 2 to 4 p.m.

A library book was returned over 13,000 days after it was checked out from a library in Weld County, Colorado.

(Kobus Louw/Getty Images)

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

