Things to do: Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire, Festival De La Piña & more this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind and Fire perform, Festival De La Pina comes to Lake Nona, and more happening this weekend in Central Florida.

On Friday, May 31st, the Florida Prize Exhibition Preview Party goes on at the Orlando Museum of Art from 6 to 9 p.m.

Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Lionel Richie Earth, Wind & Fire

On Saturday, June 1st, attend the 2024 U.S. Astronaut Hall Of Fame Induction at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, June 1st, the Orlando Predators battle the Philadelphia Soul at the Kia Center.

Game-time is 7 p.m.

On Saturday, June 1st, enjoy the Puerto Rican-themed street Pineapple Festival (Festival De La Piña Paradisíaca) at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 5 to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, June 1st, the Hozanna Ballet Academy performs Liberty Rhythms: A Tribute to American Freedom at Osceola High School.

It begins at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, June 2nd, the Local Author Festival goes on at the Orlando Public Library from 2 to 4 p.m.

