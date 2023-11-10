Things to do: Veterans Day weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — As we honor men and women who served our country, there’s plenty to do to this weekend to recognize those brave individuals.
Veterans Day at Tin Roof on International Drive begins Friday November 10th & continues through Saturday November 11th.
SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration begins Friday November 10th through January 2nd, 2024 during park hours.
Orlando Veterans Day Parade in the Central Business District of downtown begins on Robinson Street this Saturday November 11th from 11am-1pm. The festivities continue at Lake Eola until 3pm.
“Home of the Brave” honors local service men and woman for Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 5-10pm.
Orlando Magic clash with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Amway Center on Saturday November 11th at 6pm.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday November 12th at 1pm.
Trustco Bank Veteran & Active Duty Run for Freedom 5k on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 a.m. at Lake Concord Park in Casselberry.
