Mariah Carey, Eminem, Drake and more among artists with most weeks at #1 on 'Billboard' 200

Mariah Carey, Eminem and Drake are among the artists with the most total weeks at #1 in the history of the Billboard 200 album chart. Billboard recently compiled the list, which is topped by The Beatles, who spent 132 total weeks as chart-toppers.

Michael Jackson secured 51 weeks at #1, including 37 weeks in 1983 and 1984 with Thriller, and Whitney Houston spent 46 weeks atop the chart. Drake logged 37 weeks at #1, making him both the hip-hop artist and the Canadian artist with the most weeks at the top. Thirteen of those weeks came from Views, his longest-running #1 album.

Drake is tied with Harry Belafonte and followed by Eminem, who is tied with Prince at 35 weeks each. Eminem's total includes albums such as his 2005 greatest-hits set Curtain Call: The Hits, 8 Mile: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture and his longest-running #1, The Marshall Mathers LP.

Mariah rounds out the list with 30 weeks at #1, all from regular studio releases. Her longest-running #1 was her self-titled debut, Mariah Carey, which spent 11 weeks at #1 in 1991.

