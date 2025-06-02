Mariah Carey seemingly teases new album, first since 2018

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Mariah Carey has gone from looking back to looking forward.

Following the release of the 20th anniversary edition of The Emancipation of Mimi, it appears that she's teasing a brand-new album. She posted a video on her socials that shows her sitting in a car and starting the engine; the car radio is playing the Emancipation of Mimi song "It's Like That." Then she fast-forwards to a song that's titled "T:D_MC16."

We then hear Mariah say, "To show my appreciation for your support — thank you, DJs." As she drives away, we see the license plate of the car reads "MC16." The video ends with the words, "What's your type?"

The "16" could reflect that Mariah's next album will be her 16th studio release. Her 15th, Caution, came out in 2018.

Mariah told The Associated Press in April, "I'm not supposed to talk about it. ... But I'm working on something. We won't say what it is, but something new."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!