Mariah Carey's final Vegas Christmas show will stream on TikTokLIVE

'Mariah Carey's Here for It All Holiday Special' (TikTok/Apple Music/gamma )

Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas cheer to fans who can't make it to her show in Las Vegas.

Dec. 13 will mark the final show of her Vegas Christmas residency — Mariah Carey's Christmastime in Las Vegas — at Dolby Live at Park MGM. It will stream on TikTokLIVE and Apple Music that night.

Apple Music subscribers can then watch the show, dubbed the Mariah Carey Here For It All Holiday Special, on demand after the livestream.

The 90-minute show will feature plenty of Christmas songs, as well as selections from Mariah's latest album, Here For It All, such as "Jesus I Do" and "In Your Feelings."

Mariah Carey's Christmastime in Las Vegas kicked off Nov. 28. A dollar from every ticket is being donated to The Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah, which inspires kids ages 11-15 to explore various careers.

