Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug are officially engaged

Young Thug proposes to Mariah The Scientist onstage during Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Just days after appearing on Fridayy's "Death Do Us Part," Mariah the Scientist has agreed to walk down the aisle and commit to vows of her own.

The singer said yes to longtime boyfriend Young Thug when he proposed Tuesday during his Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends — A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Footage from the moment shows Thug getting down on one knee with an engagement ring as the words "Will You Marry Me" appeared on the arena's big screen.

The couple embraced before Mariah told him, “Put it on,” prompting Thug to slide the ring onto her finger. When he asked for her answer, she turned to the crowd and said, “I guess I’m getting married.”

The proposal came just days after Mariah shared her hopes for marriage during an interview with Angie Martinez, saying she envisioned getting married within the next five years.

“I want to be married,” she said. “I can’t speak for everybody, but that’s what I’m doing.”

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug were first romantically linked in 2021. She stood by the rapper during his time behind bars on RICO charges, publicly supporting him throughout the legal battle. The couple briefly split in late September following the leak of audio in which Thug admitted to cheating, but they reconciled not long afterward.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.