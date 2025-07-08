Mariah the Scientist reacts to Rihanna choosing 'Burning Blue' as a top karaoke song

Mariah the Scientist appreciates that Rihanna is a fan of her song "Burning Blue." Speaking to People over the weekend, she reacted to Rihanna saying "Burning Blue" is her go-to karaoke song.

"That was the first time I’ve heard her acknowledge me in any aspect, so I’m appreciative," Mariah said, before taking the chance to request they get in contact with each other.

"Hey Rihanna. Look, I love you down. Call me, message me, anything," Mariah continued.

Rihanna was asked to name her top karaoke song while at the Brussels premiere for her upcoming movie, Smurfs, and said it was perhaps Mariah's "Burning Blue."

"Everyone keeps asking, like, 'What does it mean? What does it mean?' And I feel like all I can say is when I was making it, I was just feeling the love, I guess you could say," Mariah told People.

"I mean, I was feeling a lot of things, and I feel like it's such a metaphorical song," she said. "I love when people tell me that they have different interpretations of it makes you feel like, you know, it means something different to everybody."

Mariah said she's thinking about dropping some new music in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.