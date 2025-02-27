Mario on what to expect from his set on Mary J. Blige's For My Fans tour

Mary J. Blige is currently on the road, and she's brought along Ne-Yo and Mario. Speaking to ABC Audio, Mario shares the For My Fans tour is about "preserving the art form" of R&B and "reminding people of why they support and love" the genre.

However, he warns his set is limited as he is not the one headlining the trek.

"This is Mary's tour, and she invited me," Mario says. "So I definitely have a limited bandwidth as far as time. But I think that the heart of it is connecting."

"There's going to be moments specifically geared towards this album [Glad You Came] on the show," he continues. "You're going to get your classic moments of the record you want to hear, but there will be a space, no pun intended, on this tour and on my stage show where Glad You Came will be highlighted."

While Usher teased fans with cherries, Mario has carved out his own time to interact with fans. "I got my own moment that fans will be able to be a part of and remember," he shares.

Mario dropped Glad You Came on Dec. 13, featuring the title track, "Space" and "Keep Going (Aaaaahhhhh)" as singles.

The For My Fans tour kicked off on Jan. 30. The next stop is on Friday in Las Vegas.

