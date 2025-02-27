Mary J. Blige adds four dates to For My Fans tour

Live Nation
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Mary J. Blige is going to share her world with fans for an additional four days. Her For My Fans tour will now visit a total of 40 cities, including newly added dates in Indianapolis, Nashville, Orlando and Miami.

The shows will take place on the final four nights of the trek — April 21, April 23, April 25 and April 27 — and will see her performing solo, without supporting guests Mario and Ne-Yo. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Mary kicked off her For My Fans tour on Jan. 30, bringing people through her journey to the star she is today and expressing gratitude for the supportive fans she's gained over the years. The set includes performances of classics "Be Without You," "Family Affair" and "Real Love," as well as songs from her latest album, Gratitude, including "Here I Am" and "Don't F*** Up."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!