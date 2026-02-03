Miguel expresses gratitude for longtime fans during 'Tiny Desk' performance

Miguel performs onstage in the rain during the Roots Picnic at The Mann at Fairmount Park on May 31, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Miguel is thankful for those who've continued to support him throughout the evolution of his career and sound. He shared a message to those fans on NPR's Tiny Desk, where he performed songs from his latest album, Caos, in addition to several fan-favorites.

His set included “Sky Walker,” “How Many Drinks?,” “Do You…,” “Quickie" and "Sure Thing," a song that he noted has "come a long way."

"My first time playing Tiny Desk [in 2012], that was already forgotten," Miguel said. "It was the love for the song, I think for the lyric that really carried us through."

He continued, "I have to say it's something about being able to wake up and do this every day, and then to come and perform it — to see the lyrics actually become a part of people's time and memories and space in this experience. So I have to say I'm tremendously grateful."

"This is something I started doing because I wanted to be heard and you guys have given me your ears and your time, so thank you," he added.

Miguel also performed Caos tracks "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)" and the title song, which blends R&B with sounds inspired by his Mexican heritage.

“I've come a long way in really doing the work to understand all of my roots and why I choose the way that I choose in my music,” he said before performing "Caos." “It took some work, man. It took some time. And I'm so happy and blessed to feel like there's still people who want to hear me out, even in all the growth, even when it may be unfamiliar.”

"I was putting my value in the wrong places, and it made it really hard to do this consistently," he added. "But, motherf*****, we back!"

The full performance is on YouTube.

