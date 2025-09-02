Miguel set to release new album, 'CAOS,' on his 40th birthday

By Andrea Tuccillo
Miguel is celebrating his 40th birthday with a brand-new album.

The singer announced his fifth studio album, CAOS, will arrive on Oct. 23, the same day as his milestone birthday. Miguel has released the title track directly to his fans on social media and his own S1C.LA platform.

“To rebuild, I had to destroy myself. That is the core confrontation of CAOS," Miguel says in a statement. “Through my personal evolution, I learned that transformation is violent. CAOS is the sonic iteration of me bending that violence into something universally felt.”

Miguel's last album was 2017's War & Leisure.

