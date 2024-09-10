More drama surrounds unreleased Prince documentary

The lawyer for Prince's estate is responding to a report that a new documentary about the singer includes accusations by ex-girlfriends that he was abusive.

The New York Times Magazine ran a story about the documentary, which was directed by O.J. Made in America director Ezra Edelman for Netflix, claiming to have seen the film.

Writer Sasha Weiss says it includes interviews with several ex-girlfriends who claim Prince was physically and emotionally abusive. There are also interviews revealing Prince’s alleged controlling behavior, along with claims he was abused as a child.

Earlier reports suggested Prince's estate was holding up the release of the doc because they had issues with content they deemed inaccurate. Now Prince's longtime lawyer, L. Londell McMillan, who the Times article claims strongly opposes the doc, has spoken out.

In a post on X, McMillan wrote, "Let me ask YOU, if you found out that someone didn't like you and/or hated how others loved you, would you trust them and let them make a major film story on your life, then you see the rough cuts mix facts with falsehood, speculation, omissions with opinions? GTHOH," an abbreviation for "get the hell out of here."

Meanwhile, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Primary Wave Music and Prince Legacy, which own stakes in the singer's assets, say they're trying to resolve any issues in order to get the documentary out.

“Those with the responsibility of carrying out Prince’s wishes shall honor his creativity and genius,” it reads. “We are working to resolve matters concerning the documentary so that his story may be told in a way that is factually correct and does not mischaracterize or sensationalize his life.”

They add, “We look forward to continuing to share Prince’s gifts and celebrate his profound and lasting impact on the world.”

