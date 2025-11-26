Most commonly seen birds in Florida

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Florida from Project FeederWatch.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Florida using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 8 to Nov. 21. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 199 count sites in Florida. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

#1. Northern Cardinal

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 72%

- Average group size: 2.19

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Kentucky: 93%

--- #2. Mississippi: 91%

--- #3. Alabama: 89%

--- #4. Arkansas: 88%

--- #5. Tennessee: 84%

#2. Mourning Dove

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 64%

- Average group size: 3.59

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Rhode Island: 81%

--- #2. Connecticut: 80%

--- #3. Massachusetts: 79%

--- #4. New Jersey: 78%

--- #5. New York: 75%

#3. Tufted Titmouse

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 59%

- Average group size: 1.84

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 95%

--- #2. Massachusetts: 87%

--- #3. New Hampshire: 85%

--- #3. Maine: 85%

--- #5. Rhode Island: 84%

#4. Red-bellied Woodpecker

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 54%

- Average group size: 1.28

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 87%

--- #2. Rhode Island: 70%

--- #2. Indiana: 70%

--- #4. Massachusetts: 69%

--- #5. Michigan: 67%

#5. Blue Jay

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 49%

- Average group size: 1.94

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Massachusetts: 92%

--- #2. Connecticut: 91%

--- #2. Rhode Island: 91%

--- #4. New Hampshire: 90%

--- #5. Vermont: 88%

#6. Carolina Chickadee

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 46%

- Average group size: 1.8

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 91%

--- #2. Alabama: 87%

--- #3. Louisiana: 77%

--- #4. Arkansas: 76%

--- #5. Georgia: 75%

#7. Carolina Wren

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 45%

- Average group size: 1.39

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 91%

--- #2. Georgia: 71%

--- #3. North Carolina: 70%

--- #4. Alabama: 68%

--- #5. Virginia: 66%

#8. Palm Warbler

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 41%

- Average group size: 1.47

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 41%

--- #2. South Carolina: 3%

--- #2. Tennessee: 3%

--- #4. Georgia: 2%

#9. Northern Mockingbird

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 41%

- Average group size: 1.23

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Louisiana: 55%

--- #2. Florida: 41%

--- #3. Texas: 38%

--- #4. Alabama: 36%

--- #5. South Carolina: 34%

#10. Downy Woodpecker

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 39%

- Average group size: 1.24

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 87%

--- #2. Massachusetts: 85%

--- #3. Rhode Island: 79%

--- #3. New Hampshire: 79%

--- #5. Wisconsin: 78%

#11. House Finch

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 35%

- Average group size: 2.36

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Mexico: 87%

--- #2. Arizona: 85%

--- #3. Colorado: 84%

--- #4. West Virginia: 83%

--- #5. Indiana: 81%

#12. Pine Warbler

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 31%

- Average group size: 1.89

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 31%

--- #2. South Carolina: 24%

--- #3. Alabama: 19%

--- #4. Georgia: 18%

--- #5. North Carolina: 15%

#13. Common Ground Dove

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 29%

- Average group size: 2.68

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 29%

--- #2. Alabama: 9%

--- #2. Louisiana: 9%

--- #4. Georgia: 8%

--- #4. South Carolina: 8%

#14. Common Grackle

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 26%

- Average group size: 4.51

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 31%

--- #2. New Jersey: 28%

--- #3. Florida: 26%

--- #4. Delaware: 17%

--- #5. Rhode Island: 16%

#15. American Crow

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 24%

- Average group size: 2.61

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Maine: 42%

--- #2. Wyoming: 38%

--- #3. Oklahoma: 37%

--- #4. Oregon: 29%

--- #4. Washington: 29%

#16. Yellow-rumped Warbler

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 21%

- Average group size: 1.63

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Louisiana: 41%

--- #2. California: 36%

--- #3. South Carolina: 31%

--- #4. Mississippi: 27%

--- #4. Nevada: 27%

#17. Eastern Phoebe

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 21%

- Average group size: 1.07

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 32%

--- #2. South Carolina: 23%

--- #3. Oklahoma: 21%

--- #3. Florida: 21%

--- #3. Alabama: 21%

#18. Painted Bunting

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 18%

- Average group size: 2.62

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 18%

--- #2. South Carolina: 4%

#19. Eastern Bluebird

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 18%

- Average group size: 2.2

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 50%

--- #2. South Carolina: 45%

--- #3. North Carolina: 43%

--- #4. Tennessee: 36%

--- #5. Arkansas: 35%

#20. Gray Catbird

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 18%

- Average group size: 1.19

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 18%

--- #1. Mississippi: 18%

--- #3. South Carolina: 8%

--- #4. South Dakota: 4%

--- #5. Georgia: 2%