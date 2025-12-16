Most expensive homes for sale in North Port

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in North Port from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in North Port listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 8146 Tropicaire Blvd, North Port

- Price: $7,999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,368

- Price per square foot: $3,377

- Lot size: 13.8 acres

- Days on market: 172 days (-$2,001,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 3657 Tropicaire Blvd, North Port

- Price: $3,950,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,541

- Price per square foot: $462

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 8 days

#3. 11414 Brightly Dr, Venice

- Price: $2,499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,067

- Price per square foot: $815

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 526 days (-$20,090 price reduction since listing)

#4. 18185 Home Run Dr, Venice

- Price: $1,449,369

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,932

- Price per square foot: $494

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 92 days

#5. 3000 Narcissus Ter, North Port

- Price: $1,350,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,096

- Price per square foot: $644

- Lot size: 19.3 acres

- Days on market: 324 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 11300 Blissby St, Venice

- Price: $1,333,365

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,608

- Price per square foot: $369

- Days on market: 1 day

#7. 11571 Gleaming Ter, Venice

- Price: $1,300,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,673

- Price per square foot: $353

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 54 days

#8. 3239 Albin Ave, North Port

- Price: $1,299,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,592

- Price per square foot: $501

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 10 days

#9. 3694 Crandon Rd, North Port

- Price: $1,275,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,450

- Price per square foot: $233

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 11 days

#10. 4225 Ulman Ave, North Port

- Price: $1,249,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,603

- Price per square foot: $480

- Lot size: 6.0 acres

- Days on market: 213 days (-$250,090 price reduction since listing)

