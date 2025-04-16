Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Sincerley Brad'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Brad Sr. (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $42

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Party at the Boss's Place'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Earl (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Mr. Belzer (lead, 50-75)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Florida Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Samara (supporting, female, 18-22)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'This Cat Bites Back'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Amber (supporting, female, 18-24)

--- Angie (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Hex Mess'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Agnes (supporting, female, non-binary, 23-29)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ongoing Docu-Drama'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Recurring Role (lead, 18-100)

--- Writer/Creator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Steve Cam (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Have You Seen the Rat Man?'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cavanaugh (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Derek (lead, male, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Naples, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled High School Horror/Comedy'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mandy (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Cheerleader (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Goth Girl (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.