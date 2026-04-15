Movies and TV shows casting across the US
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.
'Uncanny Valley High'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Sarah (lead, female, 14-25)
- Roles pay up to: $3,000
- Casting locations: Worldwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Funny You Should Ask'
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Contestants (real people, 21-45)
- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; San Diego, CA
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
'Disputes'
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Couples (lead, 18+)
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
'The Gilded Age,' Season 4, Troy, NY
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Event Guests (Non-SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 18+)
--- Event Guests (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 18+)
- Roles pay up to: $224
- Casting locations: Troy, NY; Albany, NY; Schenectady, NY
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Pagans,' Role of Alice, Female Lead 12-13 Years Old, Open Ethnicity
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Alice (lead, female, 10-14)
- Casting locations: Worldwide
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'MFWB'
- Project type: vertical series
- Roles:
--- Emmett Watson (supporting, male, 18-25)
--- London Jacobson (supporting, female, 18-25)
--- Principal Harris (supporting, male, 45-55)
- Roles pay up to: $1,500
- Casting locations: Atlanta, GA
- Learn more about the vertical series here
'GS'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Asian College Kids (lead, 23-35)
--- Golfer (lead, male, 23-55)
- Roles pay up to: $500
- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY; Queens, NY
- Learn more about the scripted show here
High-Impact Vertical Drama Series
- Project type: vertical series
- Roles:
--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)
--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)
- Roles pay up to: $6,400
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the vertical series here
Netflix Film 'AIG'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Chic Party Guests (Celebrities, Musicians, Politicians etc.) (background / extra, all genders, 18-75)
- Roles pay up to: $224
- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Jersey City, NJ; Hoboken, NJ
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Sunday,' Universal Pictures
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Satanic Protesters (background / extra, 18-60)
--- KIDS at Bowling Alley - Ages 11 to 16 yrs old - 4/28 (background / extra, 10-17)
- Roles pay up to: $187
- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY; New York, NY; East Meadow, NY
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Somershire'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Lucy (supporting, female, 28-35)
--- Monica (supporting, female, 55-65)
--- Ozzie (supporting, male, 65-70)
- Roles pay up to: $747
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Her Twin'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Lena Carter and The Twin (lead, female, 27-38)
--- Greg Mathis (supporting, male, 45-60)
--- Dennis (supporting, male, 30-40)
- Roles pay up to: $1,500
- Casting locations: Worldwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Gilded Age,' Season 4
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Male Photo Double (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 45-65)
--- 1880s National Guardsmen (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, male, 18-49)
- Roles pay up to: $262
- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Manhattan, NY; Queens, NY; Brooklyn, NY; Jersey City, NJ
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'I Dream of Pizza'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Roberto (lead, male, 25-35)
- Roles pay up to: $17,000
- Casting locations: Worldwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series
- Project type: vertical series
- Roles:
--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)
--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)
--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)
- Roles pay up to: $4,800
- Casting locations: Worldwide
- Learn more about the vertical series here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.