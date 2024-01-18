Muni Long builds her perfect man in new "Made for Me" video

Supergiant Records/Def Jam Records

By Jamia Pugh

Muni Long assumes the role of mad scientist, attempting to build her perfect man, in the new music video for "Made for Me."

She is joined by award-winning actor Luke James, who's got the exact ingredients she's looking for in a partner, except he's someone else's dream guy.

"Made for Me" is directed by rapper Trinidad James and Des Gray, the female mastermind behind projects for Lil BabySexyy Red and Rylo Rodriguez.

"I wanted to have fun with this video and really think outside of the box," Muni says. "It's my little nod to A.I. mixed with Frankenstein. If you want to find the perfect person in a limited dating pool, you might just have to create them! It's only science fiction for now but with how fast technology is changing could this be our reality someday?"

Later this month, Muni will officially release the live performance of "Made for Me" from the 2023 Soul Train Awards.

