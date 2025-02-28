Music Notes: Big Sean's 'Head to the Sky' freestyle, Marvin Sapp performs on 'Tiny Desk' and more

Big Sean is ending Black History Month with the release of a freestyle titled "Head to the Sky." He reflects on the past, including his family's history and the struggles Black people have faced. The accompanying video shows people of various ages keeping their "head to the sky" and being hopeful about their futures. The freestyle is available on Sean's X and Instagram pages.

Vybz Kartel has announced his first performance in the U.S. in over 20 years. He'll be performing in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 11 as part of an event from the Reggae Fest event organizers. Presale tickets for Reggae Fest: The Return of Worl Boss Vybz Kartel go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, with the general sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. More information can be found on reggaefest.com/vybz-kartel.

Marvin Sapp blessed the NPR Tiny Desk stage with a performance of some of his gospel songs. With the help of a four-piece band and a six-piece choir, he performed a total of 12 songs, including "I Believe," "Praise Him in Advance," "Here I Am" and "Never Would Have Made It."

Lupe Fiasco has earned 10 new platinum and gold certifications from the RIAA. "The Show Goes On" is 7x platinum; "Battle Scars" featuring Guy Sebastian and "Superstar" are 3x platinum; and "Lasers," "Kick Push" and "Daydreaming" with Jill Scott are now platinum. Among his newly gold certified songs "Words I Never Said" with Skylar Grey, "Out of My Head" with Trey Songz, "Hip-Hop Saved My Life" with Nikki Jean and "Old School Love" with Ed Sheeran. The certifications follow his performance at an event hosted by the RIAA and Human Artistry Campaign (HAC) to benefit Musicians On Call (MOC).

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.