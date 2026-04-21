Music Notes: Drake, Kehlani and more

The wait is over. The release date for Drake's Iceman has been confirmed. The reveal came after streamer Kishka discovered the date hidden inside a blue bag buried within an ice sculpture in downtown Toronto. The album will arrive May 15.

Kehlani is giving New Yorkers an early listen of her upcoming album. "just landed in New York & dropped the tracklist. signed vinyls available on kehlani.com & i promise it sounds even better on wax. see you at Club Kehlani tonight for the listening," she writes on Instagram. She'll also hold a listening party in LA on Wednesday. The self-titled album arrives Friday.

Flau'jae has released her new single, "WOAH," along with a music video. The drop follows her selection as the #8 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 WNBA Draft. She is now a member of the Seattle Storm.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.