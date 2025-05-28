Music Notes: Jaheim, Victoria Monét and more

R&B singer Jaheim was arrested on May 1 and is facing six counts of animal cruelty, WSB-TV reports. Court docs revealed he owns four pit bull terriers, a French bulldog and Hound mix-breed, who allegedly are lacking water, ventilation and sanitary conditions. He was released from Atlanta's Fulton County Jail on May 2.

Victoria Monét has confirmed past speculation that she and Stormzy had dated, after they were seen kissing at London's Heathrow Airport in 2024. While a guest on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, she said, "He's a really special guy. I have so much respect for him, and I got to learn more about him by dating him." She added the photo of them kissing was taken the first time they were "really hanging out hard in his city" and went viral "before we're even starting." Though things didn't work out, Victoria says there is "no bad blood" between them.

After sharing a photo of themselves on Instagram, Clipse previewed their Let God Sort Em Out album, sharing sharing a snippet of an upcoming song. "Ace Trumpets," produced by fellow Virginian Pharrell Williams, is set to arrive on Friday. The snippet and a photo of the duo are the only posts on their Instagram account.

Michelle Williams is sharing the lyrics to her verse on Destiny Child's "Cater to You." "Y'all have been butchering the lyrics of my bridge in Cater To You for years and I'm sick of it!" she wrote on Threads. The correct lyrics can be found on her Threads account.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.