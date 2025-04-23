Music Notes: Jeezy, Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg

Jeezy has announced the TM:101 Live Tour, a "black-tie symphonic tour" commemorating the 20-year anniversary of Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101. "I'm incredibly grateful that we're here celebrating 20 years of motivation! This album is cemented in the cultural zeitgeist that serves as the soundtrack to modern day story telling of the genre," he said, per Billboard. "I can't wait for the fans to experience the album in a new way with this tour." The trek will run from June 27 to Sept. 12, featuring the Color of Noize Orchestra and special guest DJ Drama. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

Wiz Khalifa is apparently a flat-Earther. He tells The Joe Budden Podcast, "I just believe that we live on a flat plane. It's only because I've traveled so much." He continued, "I think that there's more masses than just what we see. It was one thing before and it's like spread out. Because when I travel the routes that we take and how we do it, it's not possible to go up and down—you're just going straight. I never looped around. I never was on one place and then went to the other coast from that place. You always go the long way."

Snoop Dogg and Death Row Pictures are in a new creative partnership with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, Variety reports. Per the terms, he'll return as a coach on season 28 of The Voice and continue working on his biopic, which will be the first film under Death Row Pictures. "Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but ... the NBCUniversal team have always understood...," Snoop said in a statement. "The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?"

