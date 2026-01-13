Music Notes: Juelz Santana, Cardi B, 2Pac and more

Juelz Santana was reportedly involved in a car crash, as seen in a photo he shared to his Instagram Story on Monday. The selfie showed bruises and scrapes on his face, with text over the image reading, "car crash," alongside prayer and praise hands emojis. No further details about the incident were disclosed.

With less than a month until her Little Miss Drama tour launches, Cardi B is hard at work. She posted an Instagram Reel that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation, including her exercising, getting her measurements taken and practicing her choreography. "30 DAYS OUT!!! Working from day to night.. no excuses, no complaining, no half stepping!!!" she wrote. Cardi's first headlining tour kicks off on Feb. 11.

2Pac is getting the bobblehead treatment. Major League Baseball and the Baltimore Orioles have announced they will honor the late rapper on May 8 by giving out a 2Pac bobblehead to the first 15,000 attendees at Camden Yards. The bobblehead sees 2Pac wearing a black Orioles jersey over a white long-sleeve shirt, a gold chain, his signature bandana tied to the front of his head and holding a baseball bat. Though known as a West Coast legend, 2Pac lived in Baltimore for several years in the '80s.

Cindy Herron of R&B group En Vogue has landed a role in the upcoming thriller The Listeners, starring Blair Underwood and Vernon Davis. According to Deadline, Davis plays a "once-brilliant jazz musician" named David who "can no longer hear music." As doctors search for a diagnosis, he "is guided through an unconventional therapy that pulls him into memories of faith, discipline, and unresolved trauma."

