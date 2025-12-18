Music Notes: Queen Naija, Tank and Travis Scott

Queen Naija sang the national anthem at the Emirates NBA Cup Championship game Wednesday, which saw the Knicks take the win against the the San Antonio Spurs. She said in a post on Instagram that the moment brought her back to her high school days. "As a girl who used to sing the national anthem for my high school basketball games, this was a full circle moment," she wrote, alongside a clip of the performance. "Thank you @nba for having me."

Now that Tank is home from Broadway, he's released a new video for "Control," a song that interpolates Janet Jackson's 1986 hit of the same name. The video, directed Danil Demichev, is now available to stream on YouTube.

Travis Scott also released a new music video; his visual for "PBT" featuring Tyla and Vybz Kartel is out now. Directed by Nabil, the video captures Travis and Tyla as they prepare for a night out, before meeting up to have some fun at a few parties. Vybz also brings his reggae flair, adding to the party vibes.

