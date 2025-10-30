Music Notes: Usher, Kehlani and Diddy

Usher will be celebrated at the 2025 Billboard Live Music Summit. He'll be honored as the Touring Artist of the Year for continuing to redefine what it means to be a live performer. Usher will also speak about his journey from an aspiring artist to the household name that has sold out Las Vegas residencies and world tours. The 2025 Billboard Live Music Summit is set to take place Nov. 3 in LA. Rauw Alejandro will also be honored.

Kehlani's "Folded" may be a hit, but the singer has something else brewing. She said in a post Wednesday that her new single, "Out the Window," will arrive Friday. The announcement arrived on social media alongside a photo of the artwork — a close-up of Kehlani against a white background.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he will serve a four-year sentence on transportation for the purposes of prostitution, ABC News reports. His team had requested that particular venue because of its special drug treatment program, which could knock time off Diddy's sentence if completed successfully.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.