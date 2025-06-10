Music Notes: Wiz Khalifa, Usher and 2 Chainz

Wiz Khalifa's time to shine on NPR's Tiny Desk has come. Wearing a Doggystyle album t-shirt, he performed songs "Red Eye," "Mezmorized," "The Kid Frankie," "Never Been," "Up" and "Crime Bud and Women," to the sounds of live drums, keys and a guitar. He was brought to tears by the end of his performance and removed his shades to wipe his tears. "Y'all made me Cry! F*** y'all," he said.

Usher has some questions after seeing Kevin Hart parody his infamous cherry-giving segment at the BET Awards 2025. He shared a TikTok video of him watching the clip in disbelief and asked, "How the hell he get my jacket?" Usher's coat, per Vogue, is a custom piece designed by Ferrari creative director Rocco Iannone.

2 Chainz has released the music video for his song with Ne-Yo, "Not the Same." While he raps about his rags to riches journey on the song, the video combines scenes from the movie Red Clay with clips of them hosting a house party. "Not the Same" is 2 Chainz's third video from the film's soundtrack following "The ATL Experience" featuring the Isley Brothers and "Sista Wives" featuring Lil Yachty.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.