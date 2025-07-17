Music Notes: Wu-Tang Clan, SZA & Lizzo and more

SZA and Lizzo came together in Paris Wednesday night for the debut performance of their song "IRL," off Lizzo's mixtape My Face Hurts From Smiling. "BAD B****… in REAL LIFE," Lizzo wrote alongside footage of her twerking onstage. "Thanks for letting me throw it [back] on [your] stage." The performance was part of SZA's set at her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar.

Joey Bada$$ was the musical guest at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night. He performed a song called "ABK," which is likely the lead single to a new album he announced on the show. The name of that project will be Lonely at the Top. No features or release date were disclosed.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist team again for Alfredo II, set to arrive on July 25, with only 100 signed vinyl records available. It's led by a single titled "1995" and will be released alongside Alfredo: The Movie. Freddie and Al will celebrate the release of the movie, album and accompanying merch at a party taking place July 19.

Wu-Tang Clan played its last-ever show at Madison Square Garden as part of their Final Chamber tour Wednesday night, and it was a star-studded event. The LOX, Havoc of Mobb Deep, Redman, Lil Cease, Lil' Kim, Big Daddy Kane and Slick Rick were among those who joined the group onstage. The last show of the tour will take place Friday in Philadelphia.

