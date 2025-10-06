Music Notes: Young Thug, Ice Cube and more

Young Thug has announced a benefit concert taking place in Atlanta. The Hometown Hero benefit concert is scheduled for Dec. 16 at State Farm Arena. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com.

Ice Cube teams with LL COOL J and Public Enemy's Chuck D on his new song, "Before Hip Hop (Premix)," a reimagining of "Before Hip Hop," the lead single on his Man Up album. "I've seen people try to rewrite history and blame hip hop for everything wrong in the world," Ice Cube says in a press release. "But the truth is, we were reporting the struggle — not causing it." The visualizer is on YouTube; the song will make its way to streaming platforms Thursday.

Mariah Carey, Kelly Rowland and Ravyn Lenae came together for the premiere episode of Elle's new Three Generations series, during which they discussed their journeys while praising each other's experiences. The full episode is available on YouTube.

