MusiCares Person of the Year Mariah Carey saluted by Foo Fighters, Teddy Swims, Adam Lambert & more

Mariah Carey attends 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Who would've thought Mariah Carey's never-released grunge album would be part of her tribute at this year's MusiCares Person of the Year gala?

At the Friday night event in Los Angeles artists from multiple genres lined up to pay tribute to Mimi, who was being honored not just for her musical achievements but for her philanthropy. They sang songs from throughout her career, but most surprising were performances of songs from her secret 1995 album Someone's Ugly Daughter, which she recorded under the name Chick.

According to Rolling Stone, those songs, including "Demented" and "Love Is a Scam," were performed by Foo Fighters teaming with The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen, while Mariah smiled and sang along.

The night's other performers included Jennifer Hudson doing "I Don't Wanna Cry," "My All" and "Vision of Love;" Laufey doing "It's Like That;" Kesha singing "Obsessed;" Maggie Rogers singing "Honey;" Teddy Swims singing "Without You;" Charlie Puth and John Legend teaming for "I Still Believe" and "Hero," and Adam Lambert performing "I Can't Let Go."

Other performers included Busta Rhymes, Billy Porter, Chanté Moore and Jermaine Dupri, while non-musical tributes were offered by SZA, Stevie Wonder, Babyface and Richard Marx. The night ended with Jon Batiste leading an all-star singalong of "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which Mariah joined as well.

According to People, in her acceptance speech, Mariah said, "Standing here tonight surrounded by so many friendly and familiar faces — people I've worked with, people I've long admired, and even people I thought I'd never see again — [there's] so much love, so much music, it's overwhelming in the best possible way. It really is unbelievable."

"Receiving this honor is one of the most profound moments of my life and career, and that’s kind of a big deal," she added.

