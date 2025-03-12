Rams reportedly releasing longtime wide receiver Cooper Kupp after failing to find a trade partner

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams stands for the national anthem prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Rams 28-22. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Though it’s not what he wanted, Cooper Kupp is on the move.

The Los Angeles Rams have informed Cooper Kupp that he will be released on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The move came after the team started looking for a trade partner for Kupp, though a deal never materialized. So the Rams instead opted to simply move on.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Rams are releasing star WR Cooper Kupp, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/a8msTELME6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 12, 2025

Kupp has spent his entire career with the Rams. They selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Eastern Washington, and he quickly became a key piece in their offense.

He erupted during their Super Bowl run during the 2021 season, and he helped lead the team to just their second championship in history while earning Super Bowl MVP honors. Kupp had 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns on 145 catches that campaign, all of which led the league. He also averaged an NFL-best 114.5 yards per game.

Kupp’s production has declined since. He had 710 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 67 catches this past season, his eighth in the league. The Rams went 10-7 and reached the playoffs, but were eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Kupp had seven catches for 90 yards in the postseason.

The move came about a month after Kupp made the shocking announcement that the Rams were shopping him ahead of the Super Bowl.

"I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," Kupp <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/cooper-kupp-said-the-rams-are-working-to-trade-him-immediately-i-dont-agree-with-the-decision-002300820.html">wrote in an emotional social media post</a> on Feb. 3, in part. "Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."

Now 31, Kupp had two years left on his three-year, $80 million deal. He was owed $20 million next season, and just shy of that mark in 2026.

Now that he's been released, Kupp is expected to have interest from multiple teams. While he hasn’t been anywhere near as good as he was during his peak, Kupp is still absolutely capable of making an impact on the field for years to come. Once he's with a new franchise, he’ll have the chance to do just that.