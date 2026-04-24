Ne-Yo releasing 'In My Own Words (20th Anniversary)' with remixes of debut album tracks

Ne-Yo is revisiting his debut album in honor of its milestone anniversary.

In My Own Words (20th Anniversary), featuring new remixes of the original album's 13 tracks, is coming out June 19. In addition to the remixes, the album will include acoustic versions of "So Sick" and "Sexy Love" recorded live in Atlanta in 2021.

It will be released in multiple formats, including digital, CD and vinyl. You can preorder the album now.

In My Own Words was originally released on Feb. 28, 2006. It reached #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and later went double Platinum. It featured the quadruple-Platinum hit "So Sick," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has racked up over 1.1 billion Spotify streams.

In March, Ne-Yo released the country-inspired single “Up Out & Gone.” He kicks off his Nights Like This tour with Akon in Dublin, Ireland, Friday.

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