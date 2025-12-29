Nelly and Ashanti celebrate second wedding anniversary

Congratulations are in order for Nelly and Ashanti, who celebrated two years of marriage Saturday. Ashanti shared a clip on Instagram from their second wedding anniversary, capturing her reaction to a surprise from Nelly, born Cornell Haynes Jr.

In the video, Ashanti is seen walking out of a room and finding a bouquet of pink roses on the floor. As she enters another room, she discovers pink heart-shaped balloons, candles, a bucket of roses reading "Happy anniversary" and a heart-shaped floral arrangement that says "Mrs. Haynes." Holding the bouquet, she embraces Nelly and the two share a dance. Their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, also appears in the clip, walking hand-in-hand with his mother over the rose petals on the floor.

"Living in the moment all day yesterday (and night ) 12/27/25 I love you babe!!!" Ashanti captioned the clip.

Ashanti and Nelly originally dated on and off for 10 years before calling things off in 2013. After nearly a decade break, they reunited and tied the knot in 2023, welcoming Kareem in July 2024. The two have since documented their journey as newlyweds and parents on their Peacock reality show, We Belong Together, which Nelly confirmed will be coming out with a second season.

"I think the goal was ... to let everybody in to this new chapter of Nelly, this new chapter of Ashanti, us being together," he told ABC Audio. "We had a lot of fans out there rooting for us and things like that. So hopefully, you know, they continue to bless us with the energy."

