New festival will take place in North Carolina following final Dreamville Festival

The 2025 Dreamville Festival has been billed as the final one, but a new festival will take its place. Dreamville and Roc Nation promoter Sascha Stone Guttfreund announced at a press conference Thursday that they've secured a four-year deal for a new music festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"We're going to be here for years to come. This is a multi-year deal, and we're so excited to be working with the city of Raleigh together on something new and exciting, and to continue to build on this incredible thing that we've done over the years," he said, The News & Observer reports.

Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David added the event will continue to be based on hip-hop and R&B acts. "We're going to continue on the same path that's been successful for us," she said. "Our consumers have told us what they like, and we're going to try to provide that to them for the next four years."

She notes J. Cole "will obviously be involved" and will have "his hands all over" the festival. "Whether or not he headlines. That's probably not going to be an occurrence, but he is a local resident," Adams-David shares. "He is totally committed to this community, and he is totally committed to this festival."

As for why they decided to keep the festival in North Carolina, Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad, Cole's manager and Dreamville Records cofounder and president, said, "We wanted to keep the feeling of just the community. We call it our family reunion. I think a lot of people from all over the world and from all 50 states come in, and it's good to be able to do it here in North Carolina."

Dreamville Fest will wrap its final year Sunday.

