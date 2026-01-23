New Music Friday: Ari Lennox, RZA, Wiz Khalifa and more

The countdown is officially over. Ari Lennox has released her new album, Vacancy, featuring previously released singles "Under the Moon," "Vacancy" and "Twin Flame." Buju Banton is the sole feature on the project, which marks her first since 2022 and her departure from Dreamville Records. She cowrote every track on the album.

RZA teamed with his son Rakeem to write "Like a Drum," which will be featured in Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming action comedy The Wrecking Crew starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. "Working alongside my son, we focused on creating a song that reflects the film's energy and soul, while allowing the music to stand on its own as a character in the story," RZA says in a statement. The song is exclusively on Amazon Music. The Wrecking Crew premieres on Jan. 28.

Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott joined group GIRLSET to add her flair to a song that sounds much like her name. She appears on the remix to "Little Miss (Misdemeanor)," which she's seen performing in an Instagram post.

Dancehall artist Spice is in her "Soft Girl Era," according to her new song and its accompanying video. "With 'Soft Girl Era,' I wanted to show that confidence can be soft, sultry, and unapologetic all at once," she says in a statement. "This video is me celebrating how far I've come, living lavishly, and inspiring others to do the same."

Wiz Khalifa has dropped "Too Blessed to Be Stressed," which will appear in the new film Moses the Black, out on Jan. 30. Wiz executive produced the soundtrack and stars in the film alongside Omar Epps, Quavo and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Other releases:

idk, e.t.s.d. A Mixtape by .idk.

Roc Marciano, 656

42 Dugg, Part 3

Curren$y, Everywhere You Look

Rich the Kid, DDG and Blueface, "Vibes"

