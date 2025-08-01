New Music Friday: Metro Boomin, Saweetie, Ghostface Killah and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Metro Boomin's new album, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz), channels the "21st century's golden age of Atlanta hip-hop" and trap vibes, according to a press release. He tapped Atlanta artists 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Roscoe Dash, T.I., Travis Porter, QuavoYoung Thug and more to help make his vision a reality.

Saweetie is applying Hella Pressure with her new five-song EP, featuring lead single "Boffum" and her recently released "superstars" with TWICE. "They say pressure makes diamonds. Baby, I was born one. The name is Diamonté for a reason," Saweetie says. "The pressure never crushed me. It crowned me. "

Ghostface Killah released the first song from his upcoming album, Supreme Cliente 2. "Rap Kingpin" samples his song "Mighty Healthy" and Eric B & Rakim's "Check Out My Melody." "Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind and era in time," Ghostface says in a press release. "You could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in. We dug in files from years ago and pulled together a Clientele that is Supreme!"

Megan Thee Stallion may be the head of the Hot Girls, but Juvenile represents the Hot Boys. "Hotboy Summer" sees Juvie partner with B.G. and Jacquees for the song, set to appear on his upcoming album, Boiling Point. He celebrates his roots in the video, filmed in his hometown of New Orleans.

YG and Leon Thomas seek clarity from a woman about the status of their relationship in their new song, "Lover or Friends." Accompanied by a music video that is seemingly influenced by Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal," the song is a preview to YG's album The Gentleman's Club, arriving Oct. 3.

Other releases:

Mariah the Scientist ft. Kali Uchis, "Is It a Crime?"

Tiara Thomas, "Kiss Me"

Rema, "Kelebu"

Ski Mask The Slump God, The Lost Files

Yeat, Dangerous Summer

Desiigner, ii

