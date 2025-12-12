New Music Friday: Nas and DJ Premier, Jacquees and more

Jacquees breathes life back into his 2019 album, Christmas in Decatur, with the release of a special edition. It features a bonus track titled "Forever Thing," which he briefly talks about in an Instagram post. "I just released a new song called 'Forever Thing.' It's dedicated to my son @snowsandersbroadnax something he can carry forever," he wrote.

Nas and DJ Premier close out Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series with their album Light-Years. There are 14 tracks and a sole feature from AZ on the project. Light-Years marks 30 years since Nas worked with Premier on his debut album, Illmatic.

Max B and French Montana plan to "MAWA (Make America Wavy Again)." They released the song, giving fans a preview of what to expect from their upcoming joint project, Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos. A music video that finds the rappers partying and rapping in front of an American flag is now on YouTube.

Flo Milli joins TiaCorine in the visual for Tia's "Lotion," directed by Dell Nie. The video starts off with the view of a pink moon in the sky before zooming into Tia's bedroom, where she is getting ready for the day. When she answers a knock on her door, she is confronted by three women. She ultimately fights them and overpowers them by twisting their fingers. Later in the video, she and Flo have fun at a house party.

Other releases:

Conway the Machine, You Can't Kill God with Bullets

Pooh Shiesty, FDO

Bun B & Statik Selektah, TrillStatik 5

Destroy Lonely & Ken Carson, "The Acronym"

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, "Over"

Rico Nasty, LETHAL-ER

JayDon & Paradise and Usher, "Lullaby"

