New Music Friday: Coco Jones + Young Thug ft. Future, Megan Thee Stallion and more

From Disney Channel to her debut album, Coco Jones has come a long way. Why Not More? is out, along with the music video for her song "On Sight." "Why Not More? is the question I've been asking myself in hopes of understanding me and growing in confidence. This album is about leaning into whoever you are right now without worrying about who you've been or who you want to be in the future," she says.

Keri Hilson guests on Eric Benét's "Can't Wait," the lead single to his collaborative album, The Co-Star, arriving June 6. "It has always been a dream of mine to release music with Keri," Benét says. "She's an undeniably powerful songwriter, a phenomenal singer, and just a beautiful person inside and out. Being able to bring the vision of 'Can't Wait' to life has been an incredible experience, and I am beyond excited to finally share this song with our fans!"

Young Thug released the lead single to his upcoming album, Uy Scuti, titled "Money On Money" featuring Future. Accompanied by a music video, the song includes lyrics that fans think are targeting Gunna. "These f*** n***** tellin' for nothin', and I gotta be the one callin' 'em friends," he raps. "Brother, you a rat (My brother)," he spits.

D4vd's debut album, Withered, ends an era, which includes Petals to Thorns and The Lost Petals. "I wanted to make sure it feels like a goodbye this time instead of an introduction, because I've had two introductions already in my two EPs," he tells Grammy.com. "I wanted this to be the wave to this era."

Other releases:

Ayra Starr ft. WizKid, "Gimme Dat"

Kali Uchis, "ILYSMIH"

Flo Milli ft. T-Pain, "Gripper"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Whenever"

