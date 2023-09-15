New Music Friday: Diddy, Shenseea, Muni Long, Rod Wave and more

From long-awaited music returns to albums from hip-hop icons, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

-- Diddy, The Love Album: Off the Grid-- The music mogul made his return to music with the 23-track R&B album featuring a long list of artists, like Teyana Taylor, John Legend, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker and more. He teed up the album for weeks on Instagram, writing that the new project's dropping during the "love era."

Rod Wave, Nostalgia -- After teasing that he'd drop no more "sad" music, the Florida native released his much-anticipated fifth studio album, a collection of 21 vulnerable tracks similar to those of the past, including his viral hit "Fight the Feeling."

Vic Mensa, Victor -- Not long after celebrating two years of sobriety, the Chicago rapper unveiled a fresh project that sees him letting go of the things and activities that no longer serve his newfound way of life.

Killer Mike, Michael (Deluxe) -- Three months after dropping off his titular sixth studio album, the rapper-activist returned with the expanded version of Michael, including three additional new songs.

Shenseea, "Waistline" -- The Jamaican singer shared her latest single, a hip-hop, Caribbean track produced by longtime collaborator London on da Track.

Muni Long, "Made for Me" -- The well-known songwriter returns with another solo track, a slow love ballad serving as her first official 2023 release.

Hits in Heavy Rotation:

--Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "Bongos"

--Busta Rhymes ft. Coi Leray -- "Luxury Life"

--French Montanta ft. Swae Lee -- "Wish U Well"

--Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage -- "Sittin' On Top of the World"

--SZA -- "Snooze"

--Victoria Monét-- "On My Mama"

--Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj -- "Princess Diana"

--Ciara&Chris Brown -- "How We Roll"

