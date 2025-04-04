New Music Friday: Ciara, Lil Yachty, SiR, Rod Wave and more

Being on Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia tour won't stop him from dropping music. Lil Yachty has released the song "Can't Be Crete Boy" featuring Veeze alongside its music video. The video finds them rapping their respective bars in an empty school hallway and classroom.

Rod Wave has a song featured on the soundtrack of Sinners, Ryan Coogler's new film starring Michael B. Jordan. "Sinners" was written after Rod watched the movie and connected with it. "Ryan is one of my favorite directors out, from Fruitvale Station to Black Panther," said Rod. "When I heard that he wanted to work with me, I was excited by the opportunity to enter his world. I connected with the movie instantly when I watched it." Ryan also directed the music video, which is out now on YouTube.

Ciara is back with "Ecstasy," a song that "empowers individuals to embrace authentic love and revel in the intoxicating freedom of owning their identity," per a press release. "On every album having the ultimate slow R&B record is always a must for me!" she says. "We call it baby making music where I'm from! I can't wait for the world to see the video and experience Ecstasy with me! The CiCi Way!"

SiR has released the deluxe edition of his album Heavy, which shares his story from addiction to sobriety. "I'm happy to be staring at the end of an era," he says, per clashmusic.com. "The Light Deluxe completes a chapter in my life I've been growing away from. These new songs served as therapy during a time of growth. I'm excited to see how they connect with my fans."

Other releases:

Gelo, "Law N Order"

Sexyy Red, "Hoochie Coochie"

DDG & DaBaby, "Motion"

BigXThaPlug feat. Bailey Zimmerman, "All the Way"

Sauce Walka & That Mexican OT, "Samsung Screenz"

Boldy James, Alphabet Highway

Alex Isley, "Ms. Goody Two Shoes"

