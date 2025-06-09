New Prince jukebox musical movie, documentary and more in the works

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

There's a lot in store for Prince fans in the future, including a movie featuring Prince's music and a documentary, just not the one that Netflix scrapped.

According to the Minnesota Star TribuneLondell McMillan of Prince Legacy LLC revealed at Prince Celebration 2025 that Sinners director Ryan Coogler is set to helm a jukebox musical movie featuring the artist's songs. Coogler's wife, Zinzi Coogler, is also involved in the project.

McMillan also talked a little about the nine-hour Netflix Prince documentary that the network scrapped back in February, sharing that the estate is planning a new doc with "an Academy Award-winning director," although he did not identify them.

Talking about why the Netflix film was scrapped, he shared, "You will not disrespect Prince on my watch."

McMillan also revealed that plans are in the works for a box set of Prince's 1985 album Around the World in a Day, which featured the hit "Raspberry Beret," as well as a vinyl version of 2015's Hit n Run, which was originally released to streaming and on CD only.

