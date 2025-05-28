Nicki Minaj doesn't want to rush her next album

Nicki Minaj has been in the studio, but she's not rushing to record a new album.

"I've got a bunch of really strong tracks, but I don't want to rush. I want the record to mean something, both for the fans and for me. I'll never be one of those people who puts out songs just to put them out. I love music. I respect it," she explains to Vogue Italia.

Nicki has been in the rap game for over two decades and recently topped Billboard's list of best female rappers of all time.

"I'm extremely grateful, it's something that still amazes me. At the same time, I try not to dwell too much on the charts or the awards. It's the only way I can keep hustling," she says.

In short, Nicki has reached a point in her career where she "no longer feel[s] the need to prove anything" while still having the hunger that helped make her successful.

"I have heard every possible criticism about me and I have thought about giving up many times. Thank goodness I didn't," Nicki says. "I hope that my story can be an inspiration, and push children, adults, anyone not to give up."

