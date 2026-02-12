'Not proud of my behavior': Ja Rule apologizes for recent airplane incident

Ja Rule attends the 2023 City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala at Pacific Design Center on October 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ja Rule is feeling a bit remorseful about his involvement in a recent public shouting match.

In a statement to ABC News, the rapper apologized for his "out of character" behavior in which, on a Delta Airlines flight, he got into a heated argument with members of the rap group G-Unit.

"I'm not proud of my behavior. It's goofy to me," Ja Rule said. "I don't like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners."

Video of the altercation began circulating on the internet earlier this week, showing Ja Rule visibly upset and turning around to the seats behind him to address rappers Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. In tweets following the viral footage, Ja Rule admitted to throwing a pillow at Yayo's head "cuz you soft," he wrote.

The tense exchange likely doesn't come as a surprise to fans who have followed the decadeslong feud between Ja Rule and G-Unit founding member 50 Cent.

"I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either," Ja Rule said in his statement. "I want people to know at the end of the day, I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.