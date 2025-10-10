October London drops lead single for 'Unexpected Christmas' soundtrack

October London performs during the "October Nights: Calling All Lovers Tour" at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on May 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Halloween has yet not arrived, but it seems some people are already in the Christmas spirit. Proof is in the announcement of the soundtrack for Unexpected Christmas, produced by Phil Thornton, Trell Woodberry and Perri Camper of 3 Diamonds Films.

The soundtrack features Tamar Braxton, Melanie Fiona, Kevin Ross, K-Ci Hailey, Koryn Hawthorne, Kenyon Dixon and October London, who sings the just-released title track.

"I brought in the vision of making something soulful yet classic and then worked with Tripp [Cambridge] to craft the lyrics in a way that felt timeless," October said of "Unexpected Christmas" in a statement to Billboard. "The words came out of real memories: I wanted the song to feel relatable, like you could hear your own family in it. Then we built on them to give the song that universal Christmas spirit."

Another track from the soundtrack arrives Friday: "Cold Day" with EJ Jones. "When I first heard the song, it just clicked for me. I locked into the booth and recorded it in 30 minutes," EJ tells Billboard.

The soundtrack, now available for presave, arrives on Oct. 24.

Days later, on Nov. 7, Unexpected Christmas will release in theaters nationwide. The film captures the Scott family's holiday reunion, which goes left due to family secrets, old rivalries and more. Lil Rel Howery, Tabitha Brown, Reagan Gomez-Perez, DomiNique Perry and Anna Maria Horsford star in the dramedy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.