Pensacola's 2025 housing market year in review

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most competitive housing markets in Georgia.

In 2025, the U.S. housing market largely continued the sluggish trends that have defined the post-pandemic years: high prices, elevated mortgage rates, and persistent economic uncertainty. Historically few homes sold through November 2025, and as sellers struggled to find buyers, many chose not to list at all. That pullback reduced inventory throughout the year, which in turn kept prices elevated.

Looking ahead to 2026, Redfin expects affordability to gradually improve as the market continues a long, uneven recovery. (Learn more in Redfin's 2026 housing market predictions.)

However, national trends don't tell the whole story. Individual markets varied widely, from red-hot metros in the Midwest and East Coast, to quickly cooling cities throughout the South. But how did Pensacola, FL's housing market perform?

To answer that question, Redfin Real Estate analyzed six key metrics that reflect market competitiveness and affordability for homebuyers and sellers. All data is an aggregated average from January through November 2025.

Pensacola's 2025 housing market recap

Median sale price: $327,071

Monthly total home sales: 777

Monthly new construction sales: 208

Monthly inventory: 3,899

Months of supply: 5.1 months

Days on market: 85.0 days

U.S. 2025 housing market recap

Median sale price: $428,039

Monthly total home sales: 423,945

Monthly new construction sales: 69,558

Monthly inventory: 1,482,760

Months of supply: 3.5 months

Days on market: 48.5 days

Please see Redfin's metrics definitions for explanations of these data points.

