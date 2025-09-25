Pharrell, Voices of Fire star in campaign launching 2025 MLB postseason

Major League Baseball has joined forces with Pharrell to launch the 2025 MLB postseason with October Hits Different, a brand campaign bringing music and baseball together. He stars in the spot with a 25-piece live orchestra comprised of students from the University of Miami and the Voices of Fire choir, whose song "Are You Ready?" soundtracks the video.

Also featured in the campaign are clips of MLB stars Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber, Cal Raleigh and more.

“Virginia taught me the power of music and community,” Pharrell said in a statement. “Bringing Voices of Fire to the Postseason stage shows how those same forces of unity can come alive through sport.”

October Hits Different will appear across MLB media outlets, other paid digital media sites and MLB social media platforms throughout the postseason, which starts on Sept. 30.

The announcement follows Pharrell's performance at the Vatican alongside Voices of Fire, who recently released a new album, Ophanium. A Pharrell production, the album features "Are You Ready?" the official anthem of the 2025 MLB Postseason.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.