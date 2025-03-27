Philly street renamed after Will Smith

Will Smith now has a street named after him in Philadelphia. He celebrated the honor during a ceremony Wednesday, where a portion of 59th Street was renamed Will Smith Way.

"That was one of the things these streets of Philadelphia taught me, that there's nothing wrong for a hard day's work," said Smith, per 6abc Action News.

He added in an Instagram post, "Philly, I am yours. This is the honor of a lifetime." The post captured Will posing alongside Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and other city officials, a video of the Will Smith Way street sign and more.

Parker praised Will's journey, which she says "has been nothing short of inspiring."

"From his roots of being born and raised in West Philadelphia, to his rise as a global superstar, he's shown us all what it means to dream big and work hard," Parker captioned an Instagram post. "We are incredibly proud to call @willsmith one of our own. His achievements are a reflection of the strength, resilience, and brilliance of Philadelphia's people. As we rename 2000 N. 59th Street in Will's honor today, let's celebrate everything he represents — creativity, kindness, and the power of community."

Smith's set to drop his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, on Friday.

