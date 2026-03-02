Prince Celebration returns for 10th year

Another year, another opportunity for Prince fans to "Play in the Sunshine." This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Prince Celebration, where fans, artists and music lovers come together to pay homage to the late star, as well as his music, artistry and cultural impact.

The 2026 program will feature concerts, screenings, panel discussions and immersive fan experiences. It will also celebrate the anniversaries of Prince albums Parade, Emancipation, Rainbow Children, Chaos and Disorder and 3121, while giving exclusive access to his unreleased music and rare concert footage.

"The PRINCE FAM will come back together to celebrate a decade of legacy, love, and the music that still moves us all," reads a joint post on Prince and Paisley Park's Instagram accounts. "From Parade to 3121, we're honoring the eras, the artistry, and the everlasting spirit that unites the Purple family across the world."

"A decade later. The music still lives. The legacy still shines," the post continued. "Let’s celebrate Prince Rogers Nelson."

The Prince Celebration takes place in Minnesota across St. Paul, Paisley Park in Chanhassen and downtown Minneapolis from June 3 to 7. Early-bird tickets are currently on sale.

