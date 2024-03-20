Quavo launches grants program, awarding $10,000 to organizations to minimize gun violence

Quavo and his Rocket Foundation are working to decrease violence in Atlanta communities and beyond. They recently launched their newly announced Sparks Grants program, which will award $10,000 to 10 organizations in the A that assist and promote the foundation's message of seeking gun control and ending gun violence.

"I am honored to launch this grant program to honor [Takeoff] and the countless families that have been affected by gun violence," said Quavo in a statement. "The Rocket Foundation will be giving out $100K in SPARK grants to local orgs dedicated to reducing community violence in Atlanta. There is a lot of important work going on in ATL right now, and part of our mission is to uplift these organizations and support them to help save more lives."

Applications for the grants are currently open and are due on April 21. The 10 lucky organizations will be announced during National Gun Violence Awareness Month on Takeoff's birthday, June 18.

The Rocket Foundation was founded in honor of Takeoff, Quavo's nephew, who was fatally shot in 2022.

